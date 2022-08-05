Cebu City prepares 100 police personnel for IronMan 70.3 PH hosting 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 100 personnel from the Cebu City Police Office will be deployed for the IronMan 70.3 Philippines that will be hosted by Cebu on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

As early as 4 a.m., on Sunday, police will be stationed in areas starting from the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) and the boundary of Talisay, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office.

“Three times na mubalik ang route sa bike. Hangtud nga mahuman na ang bike, that’s the time nga atoang i-pullout atoang personnel,” Parilla said.

Parilla said that the deployment will focus on securing both the participants and the motorists since only one lane will be utilized for the said event.

“Especially kung dunay celebrities nga mo apil sa bike, dumugon sa manan-aw. Mao nay usa sa nakahatag og disgrasya kaniadto nga dunay nadisgrasya nga apil sa bisikleta ug mga tawo nga naigo sa bike,” he added.

Parilla said they will strictly implement directives that no spectators will be allowed inside the lane or the route of the race.

Earlier, the Lapu-Lapu City police said it will deploy 930 personnel to man all routes of this prestigious triathlon event.

Police Major Judith Besas of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office said that their security coverage will be from August 4 to August 7.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Crossing the iconic CCLEX highlights return of IRONMAN 70.3 race in Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy