Garcia assures Capitol employees of ‘substantial’ anniversary incentives

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial government will allot, through a supplementary budget, a “substantial” amount as an anniversary incentive for the Province’s regular, casual, and job order employees, according to an announcement made by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

But the governor has not yet stated how much the incentives will be.

“I have been in talks with our budget officer, and I have tried to review existing rules and regulations. And certainly, as you all know, (the) anniversary bonus, kausa ra na kada lima ka tuig (is only given once every five years). As a form of incentive to all employees, we will, of course, allocate a certain amount, I will not announce it. Rest assured, it will be substantial to all of our regular, casual employees,” she said.

“But I ask our budget officer as well, what about our job order employees?…So, we will also be able to give a substantial amount sa atong mga (for our) job order employees by way of premiums, to be given one time as well. Parehason sad ang (It will be a similar) amount, be it (salary) grade 21 or higher ka or diri sa ubos (you are higher or you are here in the lower ranks),” the governor added.

Cebu Province celebrated its 453rd Founding Anniversary on Saturday, August 6.

Garcia said she would meet with the Provincial Board next week to discuss the matter, which she said, she would certify as urgent.

The governor, however, asked the employees to consider spending this bonus here in Cebu as a way to boost the local economy.

RELATED STORIES

Capitol plans to revive month-long celebration for founding anniversary

New things to expect for “Pasigarbo sa Sugbo” 2022

Cebu named among world’s best islands again

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy