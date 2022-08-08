Gas, diesel prices to go down by more than P2/liter

By: Daniza Fernandez - Reporter / @DFernandezINQ - Inquirer.net | August 08,2022 - 02:51 PM

fuel tax

MANILA, Philippines — There will be a rollback in the prices of petroleum  products this week, oil firms announced on Monday.

In separate advisories, Shell, Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz, SeaOil and Caltex said gasoline prices would be slashed by P2.10 per liter and diesel by P2.20 per liter.

Oil firms that carry kerosene will cut their prices by P2.55 per liter.

The price adjustments will be effective on Tuesday, 6 a.m. except for Caltex and Cleanfuel which will implement the price rollback at 12:01 a.m. and 8:01 a.m., respectively.

