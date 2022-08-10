Robin Padilla proposes cable cars as a traffic solution
MANILA, Philippines — Senator Robin Padilla proposed the establishment of cable cars as means to address traffic congestion, especially in Metro Manila.
Padilla made the remark during Tuesday’s plenary session after Senator JV Ejercito called for the improvement of the railway system.
“Ngayon lang po, gusto ko lamang pong imungkahi sa ating mahal na senador [Ejercito] sa San Juan, meron pong isang nauuso din ngayon na kung tawagin po nila ngayon ay ropeway. Ito po ‘yung paggamit ng cable,” Padilla said.
(I would like to suggest to our beloved senator from San Juan that there is a trend now which they call ropeway. This is the use of cables.)
“Nais ko rin po sana na imungkahi po sa inyo na ito po ay bagay din sa Pilipinas, lalong-lalo na sa Metro Manila, dahil sa traffic. Ito po ’yung mga cable car,” he added.
(I would like to suggest it as it will be suitable for the Philippines, especially in Metro Manila, because of traffic. These are cable cars.)
Padilla noted that bad traffic leads to inadequate development of the country.
A sound transportation system can resolve the persisting traffic, and strengthening railways is another way to address this, said Padilla.
The senator further pointed out that the country’s geographical setting demands trains.
RELATED STORIES
Robin Padilla posts about ‘ignorance’ in a new Instagram post
Call me ‘Robinhood,’ Robin Padilla tells Senate
Robin Padilla says higher taxes for PH’s super rich is ‘lunacy’
Cable car service from MCIA to Mandaue City to shorten travel time
Austrian firm offers cable cars to Cebu City
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.