Cordova to deduct salary of tardy municipal employees

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan reminds municipal employees to avoid tardiness from their work or their salary would be deducted.

This is after Suan observed that some of their employees were always late in reporting to work.

For Suan, this is very unfair to those employees who always report on time, especially since their salaries were not deducted for being late.

“Nakita sa atong HR, bisan ang uban moabot tag 8:30 (a.m.) na, moabot ug alas-9, ang uban moabot ug tag alas-10. Unya pag-adto sa biometrics, pag-sweldo, mao gihapon ang sweldo bisan ang uban moabot ug tag alas-7,” Suan said.

The mayor said that starting August 15, the municipality will implement deductions for an employee who would always report late.

Aside from this, Suan also observed some employees who will already line at the biometrics to punch out from work, even before 5:00 p.m.

“So manghanyo ko, nagpadala na ang atong HR nga dili ta maglinya sa biometrics before sa 5 o’clock ug dili after sa 5 o’clock ta kay ang 4:59 (p.m.) ting-trabaho paman na,” he added.

Suan said that he is already coordinating with HR for possible imposition of disciplinary actions against lazy and tardy municipal workers. /rcg

