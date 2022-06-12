Lilo shows off surfing skills at a young age!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— She may be young but she already knows how to surf.

Lilo Eigenmann Alipayo, 2, showed her surfing skills in a video which her mom, Andi, uploaded on Instagram on Sunday, June 12.

In the video, Lilo can be seen standing and balancing on a surf board like a pro, just like her dad, Philmar.

“Lilo surfer girl 🌊

Flat season means getting the littles out in the water as much as possible, and allowing them to get themselves started in surfing!,” Andi wrote as caption to her video.

‘LIL PRO SURFER’ 🏄‍♀️ WATCH: Andi Eigenmann compiles snippets of her daughter, Lilo, riding a surfboard and posted these on her Instagram account. Andi just can't help but be proud of her little surfer Lilo! 🏄‍♀️🏄‍♀️🎥: Andi Eigenmann/ IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, June 11, 2022

But before she stood on the board, Lilo tried her best to paddle to create momentum.

Lilo is one fearless little girl. Way to go, Lilo!

READ MORE:

Happy Islanders share new vlog, Lilo being a little miss perfectionist

The little Happy Islanders try surfing