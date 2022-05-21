Sarno bags weightlifting gold in record-breaking fashion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholana weightlifting sensation, Vanessa Sarno delivered the Philippine weightlifting team’s second gold medal on Saturday with record-breaking lifts in the women’s 71-kilogram category of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Sarno’s stunning debut in the SEA Games fanned more talks about her being the heir apparent to Tokyo gold medalist and fellow SEA Games champion, Hidilyn Diaz.

This is after Sarno booked record lifts of 104kg in the snatch, 135kgs in the clean and jerk, and a new Games record total of 239kgs according to Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) officials.

Before the SEA Games, Sarno’s most recent international stint was the World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last year where she placed fifth in her weight category. Prior to that, she won a gold medal in the same weight division at the Asian Weightlifting Championships which was also held in Uzbekistan.

Diaz delivered the Philippines’ first gold medal in the SEA Games’ weightlifting event after she topped the 55kg competition last Thursday.

Earlier today, Cebu’s Elreen Andro grabbed the silver medal in the 64kg division while Rosegie Ramos managed to earn a bronze medal in the women’s 49kg division.

Sarno bested Siriyakorn Khaipandung of Thailand who settled for the silver medal by lifting a total of 223kg. Khaipandung had 103kg in the snatch, and 120kg in the clean and jerk while Indonesian Anggi Restu earned the bronze medal by lifting a total of 212kg from her 92kg snatch, and 120kg clean and jerk.

Sarno joined the Carlo Biado (men’s 10-ball), Treat Hue and Ruben Gonzales (men’s doubles tennis), Rubilen Amit (10-ball singles) in Saturday’s gold medal haul for the Philippines.

With Sarno’s gold medal win, the Philippines earned its 47th gold with 59 silvers and 82 bronzes but still good in fifth place.

The Games will officially end on Sunday, May 22. /rcg

