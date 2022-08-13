Police wait for arrest warrant for two more suspects in killing of scholar in Brgy Bulacao, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Cebu City are still waiting for the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of the two siblings, who are among the five individuals tagged in the August 6 killing of a 16-year-old scholar in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Geoffrey Gutual, investigator of the Pardo Police Station, said they continue to monitor the movements of the two suspects who were recently seen in Cebu City.

Earlier, two minors and a 22-year-old man, identified as a certain Jether, surrendered to the Pardo police to deny any involvement in the killing of Jerome Estan.

Police continue to look for two brothers, whom they said, where the ones responsible for killing Estan.

Robbery and homicide complaints were already filed at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office against these five suspects last August 10, 2022.

Gutual said the two minors and Jether are now detained at their station’s detention facility, pending the issuance of a commitment order from the court, for their transfer to the Cebu City Jail.

Moreover, Pardo police continue to monitor the movement of the two other suspects who remain at large.

Following Estan’s death, officials of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), urge their subordinates to reimplement Oplan Bulabog to make sure that minors do not loiter during the curfew hours which 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. of the next day.

During the first three nights of the reimplementation of Oplan Bulabog this week, police rescued over 100 minors. Among them, 34 minors were rescued Tuesday night, 68 on Wednesday night, and 28 on Thursday night.

These rescued minors were turned over to the city’s social welfare and services office and were brought to their respective barangays to allow their parents pick them up.

Authorities are also reminding parents to make sure that their kids stay at home at night. / dcb

