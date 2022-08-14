Policeman, last suspect, linked to San Fernando killings nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Almost six months after the Baringui-an killing happened, the last suspect, a police officer, was arrested after he was served a warrant of arrest last August 11.

Policemen from the Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RID-7) and the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group jointly arrested Police Master Sergeant Alvin Enad of the Ronda Police Station.

Enad, who has been restricted to camp, was among the four active police officers together with a former policeman were accused of being allegedly responsible for the killing of couple, Maria Louela Baringui-an and her husband Peter last February 13, 2022, inside their house in Barangay Panadtaran, San Fernando, southern Cebu.

Robbery with double homicide charges were filed against these five accused last February 23, 2022.

Police Staff Sergeants Rene Abella Catamora, Junrey Papaya Ypil, Junrey Batobalonos, and ex-police Esmeraldo Obleanda Quillosa, were already committed at the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory. It can be recalled that these four turned over themselves to various police units days after the incident.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said in a statement that the warrant was issued by the Presiding Judge Barcero Redoble of Branch 77 in Carcar City, Cebu.

Vega also said that administrative cases against these four policemen for Grave Misconduct and Conduct Unbecoming of a Police Officer were already filed last April 26, 2022.

Hence, Vega said that this case was already solved.

“I considered the case as solved since all the perpetrators are arrested. Makakaasa kayo na ang inyong kapulisan ay sumusunod sa batas. Kahit may iilan na pasaway, pinapa-igting pa rin natin ang Internal Cleansing sa hanay ng pulisya lalo na dito sa Central Visayas,” Vega said.

(I considered the case as solved since all the perpretrators are arrested. You can trust that your policemen will follow the law. Even if there are a handful who are rotten, we still implement our internal cleansing in the ranks of the policemen here in Central Visayas.)

The murdered couple was with their two children and around five close friends when five men in bonnets barged into their house in Barangay Panadtaran. The victims’ children and the other companions were allegedly ordered by the suspects to stay inside while the victims were taken outside where they were killed.

