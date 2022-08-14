Lalamove delivers winning moves for IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu comeback

On-demand delivery platform Lalamove delivered possibilities for the Megaworld Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Cebu last August 7 as it provided fast, seamless, and reliable deliveries for the premier endurance race.

Lalamove partnered with Sunrise Events, the official organizer of IRONMAN 70.3, and mobilized its 6-wheel and 10-wheel vehicles to transport items for the event, such as tents and a-boards, as well as athletic equipment like the participants’ bicycles from the island of Luzon all the way to Cebu.

Inter-island logistics for Ironman 70.3 made possible

“Lalamove is more than equipped and has been trained under fire in servicing our client’s delivery needs, thus, with our Cebu island-wide coverage and our 6-wheel and 10-wheel trucks tasked in delivery equipment for IRONMAN, this is an easy feat,” said Managing Director of Lalamove Philippines, Dannah Majarocon, in a press conference before the event.

Majarocon mentioned that the partnership allows Sunrise Events to focus on the participants and the event itself while Lalamove takes care of the logistics side, including inter-island deliveries and transportation of large and heavy items from Luzon to Cebu.

The IRONMAN 70.3 marks the race’s return to Cebu after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was attended by 2,000 athletes from more than 46 countries and featured Cebu’s newest bridge, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Following the success of the partnership, Lalamove hopes to continue providing fast and seamless delivery services in future IRONMAN events and deliver more winning moves for local businesses with its unrivaled B2B delivery services and business solutions.

During the event, IRONMAN participants and event spectators were able to learn more about Lalamove’s features, avail of their inter-island or provincial delivery services, and open a business account on the spot at the delivery platform’s booth.

Lalamove flexes strengths in Cebu

With Lalamove, businesses can enjoy on-demand, same-day, and advance delivery, and schedule up to 20 bookings at a time with the Multi-stop Feature. Business account holders can also use exclusive features like the API Integration that schedules deliveries, and promos of up to 8.5%.

Its fleet of 6-wheel and 10-wheel trucks is ideal for large, heavy, and inter-island deliveries, while its motorcycles, sedans, and MPVs can accommodate deliveries as far as Danao in the North, Santander in the South and Pinamujangan in the West, and across the island of Cebu.

Lalamove offers Individual accounts for basic personal and small business use, and Business accounts for corporate clients. To inquire and apply for a Lalamove business account, email [email protected] or go to lalamove.com/en-ph/business.

Download the Lalamove app available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store or go to web.lalamove.com. For more information, visit www.lalamove.com and like @LalamovePH on Facebook.

