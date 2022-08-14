More illegal, tampered weighing scales seized in Lacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More illegal weighing scales were seized by authorities at the Consolacion Public Market.

The local government of Consolacion reported that the administration of the Consolacion Public Market and Consolacion Police confiscated at least nine illegal weighing scales during a surprise inspection last Saturday, August 13.

“Ubay ubay gihapon nga mga manindahay sa Consolacion Public Market ang migamit ug mga tikasang timbangan sa pamasin nga makaginansya sila og daku sa ilang mga tinda,” the municipal government announced on social media.

The seized weighing scales were either recalibrated, no seal, or tampered with, the local government unit (LGU) added.

Police Staff Sergeant Marivic Pepito of the Consolacion Police Station was also quoted urging vendors in the town’s wet market to avoid recalibrating their weighing scales, adding that this is a violation of the law.

Otherwise, they may be forced to shut down their businesses.

“Magtarung sila sa ilang negusyo , dapat tinud-anay ilang pagpamaligya, nga dili sila mangilad sa ilang isig katawo… Dili sila makalikay sa ilang gibuhat kay dali nalang kaayo sila e-report,” Pepito said.

Last May, local authorities in Consolacion also made a surprise visit at the municipal public market following reports of vendors using tampered weighing scales.

Consolacion is a first-class town located approximately 19 kilometers north of Cebu City.

