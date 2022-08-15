SHAABAA: Batches 2014, 2007 score big wins during Sunday’s hoop action 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 and Bad Boys Wingz-Batch 2007 tallied huge victories in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 last Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles Gymnasium in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 grabbed the solo lead in Division C’s standings with an unbeaten record of 5-0 after narrowly beating Storage Town-Batch 2015, 62-60.

Meanwhile, Bad Boys Wingz-Batch 2007 improved to a 2-0 (win-loss) slate by routing Marjaztin Glass Trading & Construction-Batch 2008, 81-62, in Division B.

Lucky Ecarma, Arvid Jason Ong, and Jair Edrei Igna powered Batch 2014 to its victory with their double-digit outing.

Ecarma led the team with his double-double game of 21 points, 17 rebounds to go with 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks.

Ong had 15 markers, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Igna chipped in 12 points, 4 boards, 1 assist, and 2 steals.

Felixberto Jaboneta led Batch 2015 with his 17-point performance to go with 12 boards, 4 assists, and 1 steal. Chaz Cokaliong had 14 points and 1 rebound as Batch 2015 suffered its first loss in three games.

Meanwhile, Leigh Christian Dixon had a spectacular performance in towing Batch 2007 to its second straight win after scoring 27 points and grabbing a whopping 37 rebounds. He paired it with 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Dixon eclipsed his 32 rebound game last August 7, 2022 against Batch 2009. This could possibly a new SHAABAA season record, but CDN Digital is still trying to verify it with SHAABAA officials as of this writing.

Aaron John Delos Reyes aided Dixon with 17 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals, while teammate Karl Antonius De Pio had 14 markers, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 15 rebounds.

Ed Bonphyl Macasling led Batch 2008’s losing effort with 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals.

In Division A’s hardcourt action, Dynacast-Batch 2001 improved to a 3-0 (win-loss) record after beating Magis Medical Fund-Batch 1997, 61-56, with the latter dropping to a 0-2 (win-loss) slate.

GEF Daikin 98-Batch 1998 won over Mandaue Eco Glass Inc.-Batch 1992, 57-38. Forex Xchange-Batch 2000 edged Speed Demon-Batch 1996, 79-69, and AutoLAB-Batch 1999 bested Vivant Corenergy-Batch 1994, 75-61, in the other Division A games.

On the other hand, Batch 2003 beat Batch 2005, 94-61, in Division B, while Batch 2020 routed Batch 2019, 97-62, in Division A.

