Arquisola leads Batch 2001 in routing Batch 1994 in SHAABAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- ARQ Sports founder Jason Arquisola powered Dynacast-Batch 2001 to beat Vivant Cornergery-Batch 1994 in Division A, 83-57, of last Sunday’s hardcourt action in the 25th season of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) at the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Arquisola, owner of the ARQ Boxing Stable and the ARQ basketball team, flexed his athletic side on the hardcourt by scoring 13 points and grabbing 8 rebounds to go with 2 assists, and 3 steals to lead Batch 2001.

Teammate Mark Jeffrey Ting had 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist, while Erwin Ngo tallied 14 markers, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Joel Anthony Co had 17 points, while Jonas Siy added 12 points in Batch 1994’s losing effort.

Batch 2001 led as much as 30 points, 60-30, in the second half and didn’t look back from then on. Batch 2001 banked on their dominance in the painted area scoring 54 over Batch 1994’s 19, and they also had 30 fastbreak points over 1994’s 10.

In the other Division A games, AutoLAB-Batch 1999 beat GEF Daikin-Batch 1998, 62-58.

Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 bested Mandaue Eco Glass Inc.-Batch 1992, 71-58.

Speed Demon-Batch 1996 routed Gaisano Capital, San Remigio Beach Club, KJO prints, Badbeat Sportswear-Batch 2002, 86-64.

In Division B, Cebu Landmaster-Batch 2003 defeated 04 The Win-Batch 2004, 80-65, with Moncliff Rogado exploding for a dominant double-double outing of 33 points, 17 rebounds, and 4 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks.

Justin Huang also had a double-double game of 28 points, and 10 boards, to go with 5 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block. Franco Te and Christopher John Consunji scored 29 and 15 points respectively for the losing squad.

In the other Division B, Bad Boys Wingz-Batch 2007 escaped Starkwood Properties Inc-Batch 2009, 56-54.

Meanwhile, Division C’s Carampatana Food Corp-Batch 2012 narrowly edged SABR Solutions Inc.-Batch 2018, 92-88.

/dbs

