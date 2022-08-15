Talisay police form teams to implement curfew for minors starting tonight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four composite teams will start roving around Talisay City to implement the curfew for minors starting tonight, August 15, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that they formed four composite teams composed of police, personnel of the City of Talisay-Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA); Gender and Development (GAD) focal person; barangay tanods and officials.

“Mocover na sila og duha ka barangay, every team. Mao na sila ang mag roving from 10 p.m. to 12 midnight, ilang scheduling,” Caballes said.

(Each team will cover two barangays. They will be the ones who will be roving from 10 p.m. to midnight.)

“Duha duha ni ka barangay ilang icover. Naa sad tay one team nga mocheck sa establishments, kanang mga imnanan, restaurant,” he added.

(Each team will cover two barangays. We also have a team that will check establishments, places where people drink liquor, restaurants.)

Caballes said that 25 police personnel would lead these teams assisted by the several force multipliers, CT TODA, and barangay personnel.

Caballes said that they would only rescue minors who would be loitering on the streets.

He said that these children would be brought to the barangay for recording purposes and their parents would be called for a lecture.

He also clarified that there would be no fees involved in this implementation.

Caballes said that this was a preventive measure of the city government and the police to secure minors, especially with the coming face-to-face classes.

“Para ra pod ni sila nga mapundo ang kabatan-unan sa balay instead of magtapok-tapok anha sa gawas. Malikayan pod ang incidents nga maapil sa gang and mainvolve pod sa gang wars,” he added.

(This is so that the children will stay in their houses instead of gathering outside. This will also help in avoiding incidents that they will join gangs and will be involved in gang wars.)

Caballes also reminded the parents to check the activities of their children, especially whom they would be with and their whereabouts at night.

