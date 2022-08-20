NUSTAR Resort and Casino holds recruitment caravan in Bacolod

NUSTAR Resort and Casino is currently taking shape to become the ultimate lifestyle and leisure destination in the region.

As a continuously growing enterprise, NUSTAR Resort and Casino is constantly seeking talented and motivated individuals who can contribute to the overall success of the business.

To extend the career opportunities to the people from Visayas and Mindanao, NUSTAR Resort and Casino will be heading over to Bacolod City for its recruitment caravan on August 24 and 25, 2022.

To know more about NUSTAR Resort and Casino, head over to their official Facebook page or website or contact them at [email protected].

So if you’re a Bacolodnon who is ready to embark on a grand career adventure, you’re in luck!

From hotel operations to the gaming department, NUSTAR Resort and Casino will be offering a wide range of career opportunities at its recruitment caravan in Bacolod City, which will be held at the Robinsons Mall Bacolod from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here are the 40 vacant positions in NUSTAR’s hotel and gaming departments:

HOTEL OPERATIONS:

Chef de Cuisine

Chef de Partie

Demi Chef de Partie

Commis

In-Room Dining Manager

Restaurant Assistant Manager

Restaurant Supervisors

Casino Floor Supervisors

Bartenders

Waitstaff

F&B Stunner

Director of Sales and Marketing

Director of Engineering

Quality Manager

General Accountants

POS Analysts

Procurement Buyer

GAMING OPERATIONS:

New Dealer

Experience Dealer

VIP Host

Domestic Marketing Host

Rewards Club Associate

Casino Reservation Representative

Surveillance Senior Operator

Assistant Operations Manager, Surveillance

Operations Manager, Surveillance

Technical Supervisor, Surveillance

Senior Coordinator, Security Technical

Administrator, Security Technical

Technician, Surveillance

Supervisor, Security and Surveillance Network & Systems

Manager, Security Services

Administrator, Security Services

Senior Officer, Security Concierge

Supervisor, Loading Dock Security

Senior Officer, Loading Dock Security

Transportation Manager

IT Network Engineer

Sr. Officer, EMT

Sr. Officer, OSH

NUSTAR Resort and Casino is expected to redefine luxury in Cebu and the rest of the southern Philippines in terms of gaming, entertainment, leisure, dining, and retail.

Be part of the team!

To join NUSTAR’s Recruitment Caravan at Bacolod City, interested applicants should bring their updated CV and wear smart or business casual attire. Walk-ins are welcome.

