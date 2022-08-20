NUSTAR Resort and Casino holds recruitment caravan in Bacolod

NUSTAR Resort and Casino is currently taking shape to become the ultimate lifestyle and leisure destination in the region.
As a continuously growing enterprise, NUSTAR Resort and Casino is constantly seeking talented and motivated individuals who can contribute to the overall success of the business.
To extend the career opportunities to the people from Visayas and Mindanao, NUSTAR Resort and Casino will be heading over to Bacolod City for its recruitment caravan on August 24 and 25, 2022.
So if you’re a Bacolodnon who is ready to embark on a grand career adventure, you’re in luck!
From hotel operations to the gaming department, NUSTAR Resort and Casino will be offering a wide range of career opportunities at its recruitment caravan in Bacolod City, which will be held at the Robinsons Mall Bacolod from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here are the 40 vacant positions in NUSTAR’s hotel and gaming departments:
HOTEL OPERATIONS:
- Chef de Cuisine
- Chef de Partie
- Demi Chef de Partie
- Commis
- In-Room Dining Manager
- Restaurant Assistant Manager
- Restaurant Supervisors
- Casino Floor Supervisors
- Bartenders
- Waitstaff
- F&B Stunner
- Director of Sales and Marketing
- Director of Engineering
- Quality Manager
- General Accountants
- POS Analysts
- Procurement Buyer
GAMING OPERATIONS:
- New Dealer
- Experience Dealer
- VIP Host
- Domestic Marketing Host
- Rewards Club Associate
- Casino Reservation Representative
- Surveillance Senior Operator
- Assistant Operations Manager, Surveillance
- Operations Manager, Surveillance
- Technical Supervisor, Surveillance
- Senior Coordinator, Security Technical
- Administrator, Security Technical
- Technician, Surveillance
- Supervisor, Security and Surveillance Network & Systems
- Manager, Security Services
- Administrator, Security Services
- Senior Officer, Security Concierge
- Supervisor, Loading Dock Security
- Senior Officer, Loading Dock Security
- Transportation Manager
- IT Network Engineer
- Sr. Officer, EMT
- Sr. Officer, OSH
NUSTAR Resort and Casino is expected to redefine luxury in Cebu and the rest of the southern Philippines in terms of gaming, entertainment, leisure, dining, and retail.
Be part of the team!
To join NUSTAR’s Recruitment Caravan at Bacolod City, interested applicants should bring their updated CV and wear smart or business casual attire. Walk-ins are welcome.
To know more about NUSTAR Resort and Casino, head over to their official Facebook page or website or contact the property at [email protected].
