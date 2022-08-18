Bornea to fight dangerous Mexican on August 20 in Mexico

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The unbeaten and top-ranked Jade “Hurricane” Bornea will face Mexican journeyman Ivan Meneses Flores in a non-title bout in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on August 19 (August 20, Manila Time).

The 27-year-old Bornea, the No. 1 contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight division has already arrived in Cabo San Lucas with his team after months of training at the WildCard Gym in Los Angeles, California.

The announcement of Bornea’s opponent came in earlier this week. His bout against Meneses Flores is scheduled for 10-rounds and promoted by Mexico-based BXSTRS Promotions.

Bornea holds an unbeaten record of 17 wins with 11 knockouts. He is currently fighting under Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City and has a promotional contract with Probellum of Richard Schaefer who managed four-division world champions Nonito Donaire Jr. and Donnie Nietes.

The 32-year-old Meneses Flores of Puebla, Mexico has a record of 19 wins with 11 knockouts, 22 losses, and two draws.

Meneses Flores has not won a single bout since 2017. He is currently enduring an eight-bout losing streak, while he had a draw in 2019 against Elias Emigdioo.

In his last two bouts, he lost via unanimous decisions against Rashib Valadez in 2021 and Karim Arce Lugo last June.

Bornea will be his first Filipino opponent.

Meneses Flores is also a former world title challenger having fought and lost to four-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzales of Nicaragua in 2010 for the WBA world minimumweight title. Meneses Flores was knocked out in the fourth round.

Before becoming a journeyman, Meneses Flores had a promising career. He fought and defeated former world title challenger Luis Ceja to become the IBF Latino flyweight champion in 2012.

He also fought former world title challenger Jose Alfredo Rodriguez for the WBC Youth Intercontinental light flyweight title in 2010 but lost via unanimous decision.

Rodriguez has fought the likes of Filipino former world champion Jerwin Ancajas and contender Aston Palicte.

Meanwhile, Bornea’s most recent bout was against erstwhile unbeaten Mohammed Obbadi of Morroco where he was knocked out in the third round. /rcg