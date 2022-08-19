Hugot ni Associate Justice Leonen: To be poor is not something to celebrate by the rich

MAY pinasasaringan nga ba si Associate Justice Marivic Leonen sa kanyang tweet?

Nitong Miyerkules, Agosto 17, nag-tweet ito patungkol sa pagse-celebrate ng “kanto themed party” kaya hindi maiwasan ng mga netizens na ma-curious kung para kanino ang tweet niya.

Saad ni Associate Justice Leonen, “Instead of pretending to be poor through a lavish kanto themed party, why not understand what it is to be poor and find ways and means to assist.”

Aniya, insensitive raw ang mga ganitong klaseng gawain.

Pagpapatuloy ni Associate Justice Leonen, “To be poor is not something to celebrate by the rich. It is insensitive. Just saying.”

Bagamat wala naman siyang binanggit na pangalan ay marami pa rin sa mga netizens ang sumang-ayon at binanggit pa si Donnalyn Bartolome.

READ: Donnalyn Bartolome amid criticism on ‘kanto birthday party’: ‘Not just a concept, this was my life

Matatandaang nag-trending ngayong linggo ang social media influencer matapos siyang i-call out dahil sa kanyang kanto-themed party.

Marami rin ang mga nagsasabi na tila hindi na ito natuto sa mga kontrobersyang kinasasangkutan nito lalo na at last time lang nang kundenahin sa naging theme ng birthday photoshoot nito.

Samantala nagsalita naman na si Donnalyn hinggil sa kanyang controversial birthday celebration.

“My life before fame at di ko ikakahiya. Salamat sa mga tropa kong napatawa ako sa meme cake kong tutong dahil mahilig ako sa extra rice.. wag niyo isipin napahamak niyo ako, wala naman tayong tinapakang tao,” pagbabahagi ng vlogger.

Dagdag pa ni Donnalyn, “Sa dami nang tumapos nung video, nakita ko sa comments madami tayong na-inspire na taong magsumikap after they saw my old pictures sa kanto at nung sinabi ko yung secret to success at the end of the video. Wala akong regrets. BEST BIRTHDAY OF MINE SO FAR!!”