Waterfront Mactan’s lunch buffet is back, ready to take you on another level of culinary experience

Are you looking for a lunch buffet that will take your culinary experience to another level? Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino-Mactan brings back its lunch buffet with an array of offerings for everyone to indulge in.

Some of the hotel’s operations came to a halt because of the pandemic, including restaurant services. But now its lunch buffet is back with even more gastronomic options for events, gatherings, or intimate and subdued eat out with friends and family.

The lunch buffet opened last May 7, 2022, and is now fully operational to serve guests every Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM for only 998 Php.

International Cuisines

Because of its proximity to Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the lunch buffet caters to diverse guests, both locals, and tourists.

From continental dishes, like Paella Negra and Bringhe Paella, American specialties are also on the menu, such as Ribs Barbeque and a wide range of salads, including Chicken Cabbage Salad, Potato Salad, Tomato Celery Salad, Beef and Beans Salad.

There are healthier options for those looking after what they eat, such as mixed greens, a grazing platter, and fresh fruits. But there is more! Indian staples are also served in the lunch buffet to spice things up a bit.

Local Favorites

Even if all these dishes already seem filling and satisfying, wait until you find out what Waterfront Mactan lunch buffet has prepared for Cebuanos and local guests.

The lunch buffet never fails to highlight Filipino dishes and other local favorites inspired mainly by Spanish cuisines, like Lengua. Cebu Liempo and Lechon Manok are a must-try, too.

Of course, after indulging in savory dishes, there is always room for desserts. Head to the dessert station and dig into Brownies, Ube Maja, Kutsinta, Fruit Tartlets, Puto Cheese, Choco Moist Cake, and Butchi.

Specialty Corner and Other Offerings

According to Waterfront Mactan Executive Sous Chef Flosander Taborada, they have plans for the hotel and casino. One of them is a specialty corner that will feature different cuisines from around the world and a merienda buffet at the Veranda.

“We are planning to set up a station dedicated to cuisines from different cultures around the world. We are looking into featuring a particular cuisine every week, like Persian, Indian, or Thai,” Taborada said.

Besides the lunch buffet, Waterfront Mactan’s breakfast buffet is in full swing daily from 6 AM to 10 AM for only 650 Php. The hotel’s dinner buffet is every Saturday only from 6 PM to 9:30 PM, while the brunch buffet is every Sunday only from 10 AM to 2 PM, priced at 1188 Php and 998 Php, respectively.

Visit Waterfront Mactan’s lunch buffet at the hotel’s lobby. Bring your family and friends, and together, enjoy another level of gastronomic experience!