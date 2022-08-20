Remembering Cebu’s Tatay Tonee: A legacy in photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A photo showing a dove flying over boats sailing along the Mactan Channel and adorned in the colors of the Senior Sto. Niño during the 2018 Fluvial Procession in Cebu became the front page of the now defunct Cebu Daily News paper.

The photo, a masterpiece by veteran Cebu-based photojournalist Tonee Despojo, would eventually become one of his most iconic and remembered works.

Tonee, fondly called ‘Tatay” by his peers, mentees, and colleagues in the media industry in Cebu, bid goodbye last Thursday, August 18.

He was 60 years old.

His departure was a great loss not only to members of the Cebu media but also to the people whom he inspired to pursue the same career.

In this featured story, CDN Digital pays its tribute and respect to Tatay by re-showcasing some of his best works as a photojournalist for more than three decades.

Tatay passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, according to the Cebu Provincial Government where he worked as one of its photographers from 2019 to 2021.

He was also one of the pioneers behind the birth of CDN Digital, which also marked Cebu Daily News full transition to the digital realm.

Tatay’s career as a multi-awarded photojournalist began in The Freeman as one of its cartoonists. At that time, he was pursuing a degree in architecture.

Later on, Tatay began self-learning photojournalism which led him to become Cebu Daily News chief photojournalist and photo editor from 1998 until 2018 when the paper shifted online. Under his leadership, Cebu Daily News bagged multiple awards for photojournalism.

