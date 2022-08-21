CCPO to deploy 300 cops for opening of in-person classes on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police presence will surely be felt in Cebu City as in-person classes start in public schools on Monday, August 22.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said at least 300 policemen will be on the field to secure children as they return to school two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the CCPO information officer, said their field personnel, who will be stationed outside the different public schools here, are also tasked to ensure the safety of parents and guardians and the school personnel.

Macatangay said they also coordinated with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) for the management of traffic flow near schools.

Security deployment, she said, will not only be limited on the first day of classes. They will continue with the deployment of field personnel the rest of the school year as they also coordinate with officials of the 80 barangays here for assistance.

Boarding Houses

Macatanagay said they especially need the barangays to help monitor the operation of boarding houses in their respective areas to ensure the safety of the occupants.

“To those who are boarding room, houses, usa sad na atoang gi sure ang coordination sa kada barangay officials nga mabantayan ang mga boarding houses. Giawhag pod nato ang mga owners nga i implement ang safety measures para ma lessen nato ang insidente sa kawat or similar incidents,” she said.

Moreover, Macatangay is reminding the public of the need to observe the curfew for minors, which starts from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. of the next day.

She said they will continue to implement the rescue of minors who are seen loitering city streets during the curfew hours in compliance with the city’s curfew ordinance.

