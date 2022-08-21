CCSC officials convene to discuss plans

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Officials of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) board held their first meeting on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with important agenda in mind.

They also welcomed two new members, renowned sports physician Dr. Rhoel Dejaño and Cebu City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, whose inclusion in the CCSC board was recently approved by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Both Dejaño and Wenceslao discussed important matters for CCSC during the meeting on Saturday.

READ: Dejaño, Wenceslao are new CCSC officials

Also in attendance were CCSC chairman John Pages, chairman emeritus Edward Hayco along with other officials like Rolly Diorico, Jessica Honoridez, Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, Francis Ramirez, Lorenzo “Chao” Sy, CCSC executive director Amilo Lopez and board secretary Gayle Dico.

City Councilor Jessica Resch, also a board member, missed the gathering because of her other commitments.

During the meeting, Dejaño announced his initiatives in health and fitness that he will be launching soon with CCSC.

It can be recalled that Dejaño conducted a one-day seminar dubbed “Getting Ready for the Return to Sports” last April to help Cebuano sports stakeholders be equipped with the proper knowledge in reviving their respective sports programs under the new normal.

This time, Dejaño can formally align his program with CCSC to further strengthen this and raise awareness of the importance of good health and wellness amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Wenceslao talked of the deadline for submission of Cebu City government’s 2023 budget during the board meeting. Wenceslao, who is the Chairman of the Committee on Finance of the Cebu City Council, succeeded Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia as part of the CCSC board.

During the meeting, the CCSC board also assigned specific sports for each of the commissioners to oversee.

The next CCSC meeting is scheduled on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Board members are set to discuss then the various activities and events proposed for 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Thief strikes at Cebu City Sports Center

CCSC swimming pool reopens after 2 years