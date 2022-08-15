Dejaño, Wenceslao are new CCSC officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) officially unveiled its newest officials, who were approved by Mayor Michael Rama, that will man the City’s local sports scene.

John Pages, CCSC chairman, made the announcement on Monday, August 15, 2022. They welcomed renowned sports physician Dr. Rhoel Dejaño and Cebu City Councilor Noel Wenceslao into its fold of new officials.

Dejaño succeeded former CCSC official, Lawyer Troy Malilong, while Wenceslao succeeded Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia.

“We thank Atty. Troy Malilong for his years of service to the CCSC. Whenever we encountered questions that required legal expertise, we always sought his good opinion. He was a big help to the Sports Commission,” said Pages.

“We welcome the entry of Dr. Dejaño, who was with the CCSC years ago. His return is timely because, given the COVID-19 pandemic that we are undergoing, we need to organize programs that will help the fitness and good health of the Cebuanos,” he said.

Dejaño also serves as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) resident physician, andhe is well-known in the local sports scene as a top sports physician.

“As one of the top sports doctors in Cebu, Dr. Dejaño has helped thousands of athletes and patients become healthier. We’re looking forward to working with him to make Cebu a robust and active city,” added Pages.

In addition, former CCSC Chairman Edward Hayco will remain an important figure with the commission after being appointed as the chairman emeritus.

Hayco for more than a decade paved the way for CCSC to establish one of the country’s strongest and efficient grassroots development program. Also in his tenure as CCSC chairman, Hayco reaped numerous Guinness World Records such as the “World’s Largest Chess Tournament,” the “Largest Arnis Class in the World,” “Largest Archery Class in the World,” and the “Largest Dance Class in the World.”

“Edward Hayco, thanks to his 12 years of leading the CCSC, will continue to assist the group as chairman emeritus, particularly with our grassroots programs and dancesport,” said Pages.

The rest of CCSC’s officials are Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, Councilor Jessica Resch, Dr. Rhea Mar Angtud, Jessica Honoridez, Rodulfo Diorico, and Amilo Lopez.

“The new CCSC is looking forward to helping promote the multitude of sports and events that have come back. In the months to come, we also look forward to the return of classes…and the return of training and competition sports among thousands of students. These are exciting times for Cebu sports,” said Pages.

The CCSC’s new officials are set to have their first commissioner’s meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

