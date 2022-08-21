SLP beneficiaries in Cebu, Bohol: 4,614 individuals receive P15,000

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Around 4,614 beneficiaries in Cebu and Bohol have received P15,000 each as livelihood settlement grant, through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

Venice Polancos, SLP information officer of DSWD-7, said that these beneficiaries already had small businesses such as eatery, sari-sari stores, and barbershops, among others that were affected by the super typhoon Odette in December 2021.

“So pwede ni kadtong mga ambulant vendors, kadtong mga sari-sari stores, kadtong mga barber. Kinahanglan pod nga mohaom ang ilang gi-propose nga negosyo sa ilang existing nga negosyo,” Polancos said.

(So this can be for the ambulant vendors, sari-sari stores, those who are barbers. It is also required that the business they are proposing is still an existing business.)

The beneficiaries were listed by the local government units (LGUs) and were endorsed by the agency.

Among the LGUs who received the assistance in Cebu were Toledo City, Carcar City, and Municipalities of Liloan, Minglanilla, Naga, San Fernando, Argao, Alegria, Aloguinsan, Barili, Dumanjug, Pinamungajan, and Sibonga.

While except Inabanga and Sevilla, all LGUs in Bohol have received the livelihood settlement grant.

The amount disbursed in Bohol for the grant has reached P29 million while P40.6 million in Cebu.

Polancos added that beneficiaries of the livelihood settlement grant were also name matched in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) list and the Listahanan 3.

Next week, the agency will also distribute livelihood settlement grants to around 400 beneficiaries in Negros Oriental.

/dbs