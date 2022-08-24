CebuDoc holds a wellness fair for its golden anniversary celebration

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital (CebuDoc) amplifies its gratitude to the allies who took part in cementing the hospital’s reputation through “Daghang Salamat Cebu.”

As part of the month-long celebration, CebuDoc held a wellness fair on August 21, 2022, at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu to show gratitude for a fruitful year fully.

The event offered healthcare services to the public for free, including check-ups for kids and adults, eye check-ups, reading glasses, scoliosis screening, capillary blood sugar, blood typing, and fasting blood sugar, as well as BP checking, nutrition counseling, medicines and vitamins, cholesterol check, and Zumba session.

During the wellness fair, an awarding ceremony was also spearheaded for CebuDoc’s Perfect Attendance and Service Awardees, given to the hospital’s employees who showed undeniable dedication in performing their jobs.

“It is our way of showing how much we value each employee in the hospital. It is their hard work that branded CebuDoc as the Most Outstanding Hospital-Level III in the country two times in a row. That is something we are proud of, and I give credit to them,” said CebuDoc Chairman and President Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal III.

Apart from that, CebuDoc’s Human Resource Department held job recruitment for those who desire to share the same values as the hospital’s employees. A talent show was also organized and participated by the CebuDoc’s employees from different departments to entertain the wellness fair’s visitors, guests, and beneficiaries.

The month-long anniversary celebration served its purpose of bringing healthcare to the community, which began with an exhibit at the hospital’s Medical Arts Building 1. The opening was formally held last August 8, 2022, with an exhibit set forth until the end of the month.

It has been 50 years of Improving Lives with CebuDoc, and Dr. Larrazabal is delighted to continue what has been started with the sole purpose of bringing healthcare to the community.

“The fact that I am a proactive person makes me so excited about the future—for what’s ahead of CebuDoc for the next fifty years,” he added.

According to Dr. Larrazabal, the next 50 years will be sustained through expansions as the institution desires to remarkably touch the hearts of many with the valuable patient care that everyone deserves.

CebuDoc sees a future that includes a charity hospital as they want a future that not only treats patients who can afford the best-quality healthcare.









“It has been an honor to share with you, the public, CebuDoc’s progressive ride of 50 years. May you remain with us to continue this long drive,” Dr. Larrazabal concluded.

If you want to know more about Cebu Doctors University Hospital and Cebu Doc Group, head over to their website.

Read more:

CebuDoc Hospital launches two cutting-edge imaging technologies