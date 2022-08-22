One of two suspects in killing of scholar in Cebu City surrenders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the two minors tagged as among those responsible for robbing and killing a 16-year-old scholar in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, surrendered on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The 16-year-old boy, who was one of two who were still at large and were linked to the killing of Jerome Estan last August 6, surrendered to the office of Cebu City Councilor Jun Alcover.

READ: Scholar, 16, robbed, killed in Cebu City on his father’s birthday

Jay Abatayo, the social worker from the Department of Social Workers and Services (DSWS) handling the minor, said that the boy told him it took a while for the former to surrender because he feared for his safety and security.

Abatayo also said that the boy, who is a resident of Barangay Bulacao-Pardo, admitted to being in the area when the crime happened.

“Ang iyang giingon kay during sa panghitabo, naa gyud siya. Unya sa kung unsa gyud ang nahitabo sa actual scene, atoa nalang gyud na nga i rely sa legal proceedings para makuha kung kinsa gyud ang hinungdan sa pagkahitabo sa biktima,” Abatayo said.

(He said he was there when it happened. As to what really happened on the actual scene, let’s leave that to the legal proceedings so we can really find out what really happened to the victim.)

Abatayo said the uncle of the victim tapped their office to seek help in ensuring the safety of the minor. During those times that the police were looking for the suspects, Abatayo said the boy was in his uncle’s house.

Abatayo said that the minor will remain under their custody for now while police are waiting for the issuance of the warrant of arrest from the court.

READ: Police wait for arrest warrant for two more suspects in killing of scholar in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City

To recall, the suspect and another minor were tagged as among those responsible for the killing of Estan, who was only 16 too.

Three minors and a 22-year-old man identified as Jether surrendered to the Pardo Police Station last August 7, 2022 to deny any involvement in the crime. But two other minors, who were siblings, remained at large.

Abatayo said that the minor admitted that he had a younger brother, but he did not further elaborate if the latter had any involvement in the crime.

The suspect’s uncle, a certain Noel (not his real name), 47, said that the minor wanted to surrender more than a week ago since he was already scared to go outside following the August 6 incident.

READ: Killing of scholar: It was a trip to rob, maul that turned deadly when victim fought back

Councilor Alcover said that Noel asked DSWS personnel to relay this to his office as the suspect’s grandmother, who is also living in the said barangay, knew his family.

His chief of staff immediately coordinated with the DSWS and helped in processing the safe surrender of the suspect.

Noel clarified that the minor was not under his custody. He said the minor was living with his grandmother after his mother left them and his father was jailed.

Noel added that the minor was an out-of-school youth.

Police Lieutenant Aisa Nacario, officer-in-charge of the Women and Protection Desk of the Cebu City Police Office, said that there is a need for the police to interview the minor first before he will be turned over to the social worker.

Nacario said they still need to contact the complainant regarding the surrender of this minor since the case was already filed last August 10, 2022.

“If voluntarily, mo execute ang bata og extrajudicial confession, ni admit siya sa wrong doings nga ilang gibuhat. [This must be done] together with the lawyer of his own choice,” Nacario said.

(If voluntarily, he will execute an extrajudicial confession, he will admit his wrongdoings. [This must be done] together with the lawyer of his own choice.)

The minor will not be turned over to the family or relatives. Instead, he will be brought to the DSWS to provide him shelter and appropriate diversion while waiting for the issuance of a warrant of arrest from the court.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of CCPO, said that the three minors who first surrendered are already under the custody of Operation Second Chance in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

/bmjo