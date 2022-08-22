SHAABAA: Batches 2007, 1999, 2000 stay on top after getting big wins on Sunday’s games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batches 2007, 1999, and 2000 remained unbeaten in their respective divisions by hauling in big wins last Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) at the Magis Eagles Arena in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Bad Boys-Wingz-Batch 2007 trounced Prince – Laptap-MYMC ZeroSix-Batch 2006, 77-64, to remain unbeaten in four games in division B.

AutoLAB-Batch 1999 manhandled Gaisano Capital, San Remigio Beach Club, KJO prints, Badbeat Sportswear-Batch 2002,83-58, to win their third straight game without a loss in division A.

Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 bested Dynacast-Batch 2001, 85-77, to improve to a 4-0 (win-loss) record in Division A.

Leigh Christian Dixon and Karl Antonius De Pio powered Batch 2007 with their double-double performances. Dixon scored 32 points to go with 16 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 assists, and 1 block.

De Pio had 15 markers, 13 boards with 2 assists, and 3 steals. Brennon Kent Gothong also had a spectacular outing after chipping in 22 points for Batch 2007.

Batch 2006’s Luis Michael R. Yu III had 16 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. Frank Eduard Dinsay and Floyd Dean Singco each scored 12 markers, but wasn’t enough to lift their team to the winning side.

Batch 2006 dropped to a 1-2 (win-loss) record.

Meanwhile, Batch 1999’s Robert Gilo led his team with 27 points, 6 boards, 1 assist, and 1 block. His teammate, Paul John Sykimte chipped in 15 points with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Batch 2002 suffered its third straight defeat in three games after losing to Batch 1999. Edmund Gaisano led Batch 2002 with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, while Ryan Lauro chipped in 10 points.

On the other hand, Batch 2000’s Dave Michael Ting led his team with his 26-point outing coupled with 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 steals in inflicting Batch 2001’s first defeat in Division A.

Batch 2001 now has a 3-1 (win-loss) record.

Ting’s teammate Jose Vicente Canizares had a double-double outing of 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals.

Batch 2001’s Wendell Ryan Ong and Carlo Ismael Villarica scored 20 and 18 points respectively for their team’s losing effort.

In the other games, Speed Demon-Batch 1996 beat Mandaue Eco Glass Inc.-Batch 1992, 84-53, while Magis Medical Fund-Batch 1997 defeated GEF Daikin 98-Batch 1998, 56-46.

Carampatana Food Corp.-Batch 2012 overwhelmed MDP customs Brokerage – Winzir-Batch 2013, 101-93, in Division C.

Casa Mira-Batch 2021 escaped Storage Town-Batch 2015,83-80, in the other Division C game.

SUPREA Ready Mixed Concrete-Batch 2011 won over Casino Ethyl Alcohol-Batch 2010,87-74, in Division B.

/dbs