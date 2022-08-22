IM Mascariñas bags top prize of Chess Masters of Yesteryears competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas ruled the “Legends Reunion of Chess Masters of Yesteryears” last Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Cebu Chess Hub at the SM Seaside City.

IM Mascariñas emerged as the champion of the rare gathering of Cebu’s finest woodpushers after scoring 7.5 points after the nine-round Swiss system competition tying with National Master (NM) Mario Mangubat.

However, IM Mascariñas bested NM Mangubat through a tie-breaker match to emerge as champion and walk away with the P3,000 purse.

IM Mascariñas is one of the top individual players in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) from the Toledo City Trojans.

Back in the day, he was one of the Philippines’ top woodpushers, just behind Grand Master (GM) Eugene Torre. He bagged a gold medal on Board 2 during the Lucerne Chess Olympics in 1982. He also campaigned for the Philippines eight times in the Chess Olympiad.

NM Mangubat settled for second followed by Carlos Moreno at third place with 6.5 points. NM Mangubat and Moreno brought home P2,000 and P1,000 respectively for placing second and third.

Fourth to 10th placers in the tournament were Cyril Ortega, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, Allerito Somosot, Crisanto Tan, Mario Bustillo, Joyce Lagrosas, and Bonjoe Lanorias respectively.

The tournament was sponsored and organized by NM Josito Dondon in cooperation with RD Pawnshop and Mitch Vergara.

/dbs