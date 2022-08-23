Pasigarbo contingents now on final days of preparation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Holy Mass for the performers. A quick run-through.

These were some of the scenes to mark the final stage of preparations by contingents that will be competing in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022.

With five days left before the festival’s culmination, several local government units took to social media to share snippets of how they are getting ready for this year’s Pasigarbo that will kickoff on Sunday, August 28.

In Bantayan town, members of the Palawod Team attended a Holy Mass at the Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol Bantayan last Sunday, August 21.

The Mass was part of the contingent’s send-off ceremony, the local government of Bantayan stated in a post on their official Facebook page.

“Aron ang atong paglayag magdala permi og kahayag nga kanunayng modan-ag padung sa ugma sa pag-uswag,” they said.

Down south, in Toledo City, the contingent representing the city’s Hinulawan Festival did a run-through of their performance before Mayor Marjorie Perales last Monday, August 22, when the official paid them a visit during one of their practices.

Perales also gave a quick, motivational speech to the team, according to a report from the city’s Public Information Office (PIO).

Further south, Pinamungajan Mayor Jecjec Baricuatro led their final coordination meeting and briefing with the core members of their town’s Pinamuohan Festival contingent.

At least 50 contingents from Cebu province are expected to perform in the streets of uptown Cebu City and in Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) this Sunday.

The Street Dance parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Its route will be the same as the one implemented in 2019, in which contingents will be parading along Osmeña Boulevard.



The showdown at CCSC, on the other hand, will begin at 5 p.m.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo took a two-year hiatus following threats of the COVID-19 pandemic.

/dcb