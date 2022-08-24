Balamban police debunks abduction reports

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu struck down another unofficial report of an alleged abduction.

The Balamban Police Station on Wednesday, August 24, debunked claims that a student was allegedly abducted in Barangay Buanoy last Tuesday, August 23.

Upon verification, the police learned that the report was untrue.

“Para sa kasayuran sa tanan sukad gahapon ang inyong Balamban Police, wala nakadawat ug pormal nga taho o reklamo gikan sa mga tagtungod, maestra o guardian nga nawala ang ilahang mga anak o estudaynte nga gikan sa eskwelahan,” the police station said in a statement.

Balamban police also assured their constituents that the municipality remains safe for students who are expected to return to their schools, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the education sector to implement distance learning.

“Padayun nga magbinantayon ug naghatag ug seguridad ang inyong kapulisan sa Balamban inubanan sa mga barangay tanods para sa kaluwasan sa mga etudyanteng Balambanganon,” it added.

During the weeks leading to the first day of classes on August 22, social media has been rife with unofficial reports of abduction, kidnapping, and attempts to kidnap but all of these turned out to be untrue.

Balamban is a first-class town that borders Cebu City on the west.

Authorities here clarified that there were no verified abductions, kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping and abduction incidents in the Visayas, particularly in Cebu City, to date.

Police also warned those caught and proven to have spread false information that caused unnecessary panic, and may face consequences.

In the meantime, they vowed to intensify their monitoring and preemptive measures against abduction, kidnapping, and similar crimes.

/dcb