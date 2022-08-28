More benefits, perks for barangay health workers pushed

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Robin Padilla on Sunday said he filed a bill seeking to provide barangay health workers (BHW) more compensation and benefits.

In filing Senate Bill 232, or the “Act Providing for the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers” Padilla said he also wants to grant BHWs the right to self-organize and redress for grievances in a peaceful manner, as well as to stop discrimination against them.

“With the huge role that our BHWs perform in our health sector, it is only proper that the State likewise protect those who protect our people by giving them just compensation and other benefits and incentives that they rightfully deserve,” Padilla said in his bill.

“This bill also includes the BHWs’ right to self-organization in order to freely form, join or assist organizations to obtain redress of their grievances through peaceful concerted activities, in a manner not contrary to law,” he added.

Those covered by the said bill are BHWs registered and accredited by the health board of their respective local government unit — which means they must have rendered two years of service and regulatory training program as prescribed by the Department of Health (DOH).

Under the bill, at least one BHW is to be appointed for every 20 households in a barangay.

The act includes the following benefits for BHWs:

* 20% discount on items under the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010

* Hazard allowance of at least P1,000 per month

* Subsistence allowance of at least P100 per day

* Transportation allowance of at least P1,000 per month

* One-time Retirement Cash Incentive of P100,000 for accredited BHWs who served for 15 years

* Training, Education and Career Enrichment Programs

* Health benefits such as free medical care, emergency assistance and mandatory membership in PhilHealth

* Insurance coverage

* Sick, Vacation and Maternity Leaves

* Cash gift in December

* Disability benefit

* Civil service eligibility

* Free legal services

* Preferential access in loan facilities

Under the bill, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and municipal, city and provincial governments are to set up a grievance mechanism for BHWs; while the DOH is to conduct capacity building for BHWs.

Appropriate penalties await local government officials who will violate the provisions of the measure.

