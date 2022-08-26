Panglao to ask PBBM to junk Caindec as LTO-7 chief

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 26,2022 - 07:58 PM

The approved resolution of the Sangguniang Bayan of the Municipality of Panglao

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Sangguniang Bayan of the Municipality of Panglao has passed a resolution on August 22, 2022, urging President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to no longer re-appoint Victor Caindec as regional director of Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7.

The resolution was signed by five councilors of the town and vice-mayor Noel Hormachuelos.

In the resolution, they accused Caindec and his field personnel of committing grave abuse of discretion by issuing medical certificates to a considerable number of student permit applications even without conducting an actual medical examination by the doctor whose signature appeared in the document and who is not accredited to practice in the said town.

The town has an existing municipal ordinance requiring medical doctors to secure first an occupational and business permit before they can practice their medical profession.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec says that the apprehensions in Bohol province of erring motor vehicles are done after the LTO-7 received a formal complaint. | screen grab from LTO-7 Caindec's press briefing

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec

“WHEREAS, Mr. Victor Emmanuel Caindec in connivance with his field personnel committed an act of forgery and falsification of documents by forging the signature of the medical doctor whose signature appeared in the medical certificate issued to student permit applicants,” the resolution reads.

Aside from objecting to Caindec’s re-appointment, the resolution also urged the president to no longer appoint him to any government position.

CDN sent a text message to Caindec to comment on the issue, however, he hasn’t replied as of this posting.     /rcg

TAGS: Bohol news, Cebu Daily News, grave abuse of discretion, LTO-7, LTO-7 director, medical certificates, Municipality of Panglao, panglao, Panglao Island, PBBM, regional director, student permit, Victor Caindec

