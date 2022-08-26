Mandaue plans to regulate selling, reselling of medicines in sari-sari stores

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The dispensing, selling, and reselling of pharmaceutical products in sari-sari stores and other related outlets here will soon be regulated.

This is after the proposed ordinance of city Councilors Joel Seno and Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, chairperson of the committee on health, regarding the matter was passed on first reading by the city council earlier this week.

If it will be made into law, a task force consisting of personnel from the city health office will be created. CHO employees together with some police personnel will be the one who will monitor the sari-sari stores.

Soon-Ruiz said this would help to keep sari-sari stores from selling fake medicine.

Soon-Ruiz said the ordinance would only regulate and would not ban the selling of medicine in sari-sari stores.

Over-the-counter drugs especially antibiotics would pose danger because antibiotic drugs would need a prescription from the doctor, said Soon-Ruiz.

“Naa gyud nay national law ana atoa lang giadopt para maimplement gyud sa local,” said Ruiz.

(There is a national law for that and we just adopted it so that this can be implemented in the local level.)

Under the proposed ordinance, retail stores that will be caught selling fake medicine will pay a fine ranging from P1,000 to P5,000.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue eyes motorcycle lanes in city

DILG calls for ban on sale of medicines in sari-sari stores

FDA warns public vs fake drugs

Mandaue City reclaims 17 hectares of disputed property

Mandaue City allocates more funds to repair damaged classrooms

Mandaue City starts repair of public schools damaged by typhoon Odette

Fishermen in Mandaue to receive P3K fuel subsidy

Ejercito rejects anti-lane splitting, mandatory motorcycle club membership

DILG to critics: Seek amendment to law limiting sale of medicines to pharmacies

/dbs