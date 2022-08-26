Sherilin-Unisol stuns mighty Sarok Weavers in PSL 21U semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue City shocked top-seed Consolacion Sarok Weavers, 81-80, on Friday, August 26, 2022, in the semifinals of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

The hard-earned victory gave Mandaue City the much-needed confidence after upsetting the heavily-favored Sarok Weavers which they will also face in this Saturday’s championship match.

Mandaue City already qualified for the finals after beating San Fernando Buffalos, 83-72, last Thursday. Consolacion also beat San Fernando to qualify for the finals.

Their semis game was earlier considered a non-bearing game. Nonetheless, Mandaue City showed they’re capable of toppling down the formidable Sarok Weavers.

Christopher Isabelo led Mandaue with 15 points with 2 rebounds and an assist. Acer Rom Michael Go had 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist while Jose Zaldy Dizon Jr, Zylle Cabellon, and Ramon Benedict Singson scored 11, 10, and 10 points, respectively for Mandaue’s huge victory.

Dave Paulo stepped up for Consolacion with 15 markers and 7 rebounds while Rovello Robles had 12 points, 4 boards, and 1 assist.

Consolacion led by a wide margin, 24-12, in the first period.

However, Mandaue retaliated with a 17-4 run to turn the tide and grab a four-point lead, 42-38, from Dizon, Singson, and Sam Melicor’s efforts.

Mandaue maintained their lead and entered the final period with a nine-point cushion, 65-56.

After a seesaw battle in the ensuing minutes of the final period, the game was tied at 78-all, after Dizon nailed a three-pointer, giving Mandaue a three-point cushion, 81-78, with six seconds left.

Consolacion had the chance to send the game into overtime as they had the last possession, but Robles’ three-pointer missed badly.

Paulo then grabbed the rebound and converted on a layup, to cut the lead to just one, 80-81.

However, time ran out for Consolacion.

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL 79, BUKIDNON 77

Rainer Maga and Lawrence Angeles powered Davao Occidental Dreamers to eke out a close, 79-77 win against the Bukidnon Cowboys, in the other semifinal game on Friday.

Maga and Angeles each scored 15 markers for Davao Occidental.

Ivo Salarda spoiled his double-double game of 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 1 assist. Earl Laniton had 17 points and 8 rebounds for Bukidnon. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Consolacion off to good start in PSL 21-Under VisMin leg