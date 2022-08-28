Caindec unaffected by moves to block his possible reappointment at LTO-7

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Victor Emmanuel Caindec seems unaffected by the effort of Panglao town officials to block his posssible reappointment as director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

In a social media post, Caindec said, “I would have wanted to address the issue squarely and point by point. Unfortunately, after having read the resolution, I felt it to be wanting.”

Caindec said, “I have welcomed criticism and faced even the harshest critics head-on. But alas, inasmuch as I am envigorated to engage them in a sprightly discussion, the document before me reveals the character of the individuals who hastily crafted what is masqueraded as a municipal resolution: shallow as the shoals of Panglao Bay, and underwhelming as their Virgin Island.”

Last August 22, town officials passed a resolution to express their “objections and disapprobation” of Caindec’s possible reaapointment as LTO-7 director.

READ: Resolution opposing reappointment of Caindec reaches Malacañang

In reply Caindec said, “They could have consulted me and I would have suggested a better-crafted position paper that they could use against me, such as pointing out my constant pejoratives.”

Unaffected by the tirades against him, Caindec said, “I have always believed in the people of Panglao, as no less than my most beloved and treasured grandchildren are themselves children of the island.”

“Perhaps the current state of their local leadership is the universe’s way of letting people see things in a different perspective, allowing them to appreciate the good that they had long-overlooked and took for granted,” he added.

/dbs