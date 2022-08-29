Carcar keeps Pasigarbo champ title
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City retained its title as the champion of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival as it was hailed as this year’s big winner.
The city’s contingent which showcased their Kabkaban Festival bagged the top awards for the major categories for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022.
They got 1st place both for the Street Dance Competition and Ritual Showdown. In addition, Carcar City bagged special awards such as the Best in Festival Jingle and 3rd place for the Best in Andas.
Carcar City was also proclaimed as the champion in the two categories during the 2019 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.
Below is the list of winners for this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.
Ritual Showdown
1st place: Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival
2nd place: Toledo City – Hinulawan Festival
3rd place: City of Naga – Dagitab Festival
4th place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival
5th place: Bantayan – Palawod Festival
6th place: Talisay City – Halad-Inasal Festival
7th place: Liloan – Rosquillos Festival
8th place: Dalaguete – Utanon Festival
9th place: Consolacion – Sarok Festival
10th place: Moalboal – Kagasangan Festival
Street Dance Competition
1st place: Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival
2nd place: Barili – Panumod Festival
3rd place: Liloan – Rosquillos Festival
4th place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival
5th place: Dalaguete – Utanon Festival
Best in Decorated Audio Van
5th Place: Bantayan – Palawod Festival
4th Place: Consolacion – Sarok Festival
3rd Place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival
2nd Place: Balamban – Lingaw Sadya Festival
1st Place: Madridejos – Isda Festival
Best in Festival Costume
Minglanilla (Sugat Kabanhawan)
Best in Andas
3rd Place (tie): Carcar City -Kabkaban Festival and Ronda – Humba Festival
2nd Place: Mandaue City – Panagtagbo sa Mandaue Festival
1st Place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival
This year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is the biggest yet, with 50 contingents participating in the competition. It went on a two-year hiatus due to the threats of COVID-19 pandemic.
