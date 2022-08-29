Carcar keeps Pasigarbo champ title 

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 29,2022 - 01:25 AM
Carcar City contingent is the grand winner of this year's Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival after winning the top prize of the Street Dance Competition and Grand Ritual Showdown of the event. | Screen grab from Pasigarbo sa Sugbo live stream

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City retained its title as the champion of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival as it was hailed as this year’s big winner.

The city’s contingent which showcased their Kabkaban Festival bagged the top awards for the major categories for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022. 

They got 1st place both for the Street Dance Competition and Ritual Showdown. In addition, Carcar City bagged special awards such as the Best in Festival Jingle and 3rd place for the Best in Andas. 

Carcar City was also proclaimed as the champion in the two categories during the 2019 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. 

Below is the list of winners for this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. 

Ritual Showdown

1st place: Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival 

2nd place: Toledo City – Hinulawan Festival 

3rd place: City of Naga – Dagitab Festival 

4th place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival 

5th place: Bantayan – Palawod Festival 

6th place: Talisay City – Halad-Inasal Festival 

7th place: Liloan – Rosquillos Festival 

8th place: Dalaguete – Utanon Festival 

9th place: Consolacion – Sarok Festival

10th place: Moalboal – Kagasangan Festival 

Street Dance Competition

1st place: Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival

2nd place: Barili – Panumod Festival

3rd place: Liloan – Rosquillos Festival

4th place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival

5th place: Dalaguete – Utanon Festival

Best in Decorated Audio Van

5th Place: Bantayan – Palawod Festival

4th Place: Consolacion – Sarok Festival 

3rd Place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival 

2nd Place: Balamban – Lingaw Sadya Festival 

1st Place: Madridejos – Isda Festival

Best in Festival Costume

Minglanilla (Sugat Kabanhawan)

Best in Andas 

3rd Place (tie): Carcar City -Kabkaban Festival and Ronda – Humba Festival 

2nd Place: Mandaue City – Panagtagbo sa Mandaue Festival

1st Place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival 

This year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is the biggest yet, with 50 contingents participating in the competition. It went on a two-year hiatus due to the threats of COVID-19 pandemic. 

