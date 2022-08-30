AUK karatekas capture 16 golds, rule Negros Open karatedo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Association for the Upliftment of Karatedo (AUK) harvested 16 gold medals to emerge overall champion of the inaugural International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF) Negros Open Invitational Karatedo Championships in Bacolod City on August 28, 2022.

The team was headed by AUK founder and Philippine national team head coach for Kata Rhodee Reynes Saavedra.

Aside from the 16 gilts, the team also collected eight silver medals and four bronzes.

The team was manned by karatekas from the AUK Talisay City Cebu headquarters and from the AUK Tagum Davao headquarters.

Leading AUK’s winners was 13-year-old Alexis Nicole Villacarlos of Talisay City who bagged two gold medals in the recent Thailand Open Karate-do Championships in Phuket, Thailand.

This time, she topped the 12-13 years old Kumite and earned a silver medal in the advanced Kata category.

Also, Roshenne Maira Silva, Rheiane Annarie Luza, and Rus Josua Macaya bagged two gold medals each in their respective categories.

Silva topped the junior intermediate Kata and the junior +59-kilogram Kumite events. Luza ruled the cadets advanced Kata and the cadets +54kg Kumite. Macaya lorded the senior intermediate Kata and the -55kg senior Kumite.

The other gold medalists from the team were Corine Benedict Sipalay (10-11 novice kata), Kelly Alexandrei Trocio (12-13 novice Kata), Trisha Jean Ogoc (cadets -47kg Kumite), Trexie Joy Ogoc (junior advance Kata), Lance Raphael Ogoc (8-9 novice Kata), Rik Simon Macaya (junior advance Kata), and Giovanni Ephraim Apuya (senior advance Kata).

In addition, the team also topped the 12-years-old mixed team Kata and the 16-years-old & above mixed team Kata.

Joining Saavadera in the coaching staff were Rey Anthony Padilla and Felix Calipusan Jr. /rcg

ALSO READ:

AUK bags 18 gold medals in Hakuakai International Karate Championships

Long training pays off for Cebu karatekas with a 8 gold medal haul in virtual kata e-tourney

AUK Karatekas win 11 medals in Women Martial Arts Festival Virtual Edition