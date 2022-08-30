Mandaue City awards outstanding employees as Charter Anniversary ends

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has awarded its outstanding employees in a fitting ceremony on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The employees’ recognition and awarding ceremony held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex is part of the city’s 53rd Charter Anniversary Celebration today.

The awardees include job orders and regular employees and department heads. They received cash and a plaque of recognition.

These employees were those who showed exemplary performances.

Mayor Jonas Cortes hoped that the awarding ceremony of exemplary employees will inspire other employees and officials to do better in serving the city and the Mandauehanons.

“Akoang pagyukbo kaninyo’ng nga tinud-anay nga naghatag og kinasing-kasing nga serbisyo sa katawhan sa dakbayan sa Mandaue. Congratulations to all the awardees,” said Cortes.

“A job well done. We recognize and likewise receive your respective award. Some did not, we congratulate those who did and encourage everyone present here to find what you love and what should you excel in,” said Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede.

Among those who were recognized, were the outstanding officers of different agencies that are in Mandaue City.

Long-term employees that have served 15 years to 40 years were also awarded by the city government.

Mandauehanons that give honor and pride to the city such as topnotchers of the different board exams were given special awards.

Before the awarding ceremony, a parade and mass were conducted. Today’s activities mark the end of the line-up of the charter month celebration.

The city opened its charter day celebration on August 9 with a media launch and an opening parade.

Cortes in his charter day message hopes and encouraged Mandauehanons to help the city government and take their part.

“Mao usab ang atoang causa karun, og unsoan nato pagpalambo ang dakbayan sa Mandaue. We, your officials need your help, sagad ang nahitabo naa tay tunnel vision, we focus on the things nga atoang pagabuhaton we tend to forget the things around us bisan unsa ka importante. Naay uban tungod kay clerical ang ila’ng trabaho unya naay naagian nga nagbitay nga kuryente naay uban nagtrabaho sa ospital naay nakit-an nga bato’ng nagbabag niya walay gibuhat, we should stop this mindset, necessity calls for us to have a great reset of the old mindset in order for us to elevate in higher level,” said Cortes.

“Atoa’ng damgo ug tinguha is to have inclusive development and provide our fellow Mandauehanons a productive and decent life,” he added. /rcg

