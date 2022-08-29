Sarok Weavers crush Sherilin-Unisol; forge finals rubber match in PSL 21-U

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Consolacion Sarok Weavers routed the Sherilin-Unisol Mandaue, 74-61, to force a do-or-die Game 3 of their Best-of-Three finals series in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U Visayas leg finals on Monday, August 29, 2022.

The Sarok Weavers bounced back impressively from their heartbreaking defeat in Game 1 on Sunday evening, 52-53, against Mandaue.

This time, the Sarok Weavers, the Visayas leg’s top-seed, brought back its winning form as four of its players scored double digits.

Shooting guard Keaton Clyde Taburnal led Consolacion with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Team captain John Paolo Dalumpines who was fouled out in Game 1, make up for his setback, tallied 12 points to go with 7 assists, 2 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Dave Paulo and Rovello Robles scored 10 and 11 points respectively.

Daryl Guerrero led Mandaue with 16 points, 6 boards, and 3 assists. Mandaue’s ace scorer Zylle Cabellon who scored the game winning layup on Sunday evening only had 10 points, 6 assists, and 1 rebound.

After a seesaw battle in the first period, Consolacion built a double digit lead, 32-21, in the second period. They went on wrapping up the first half with a 12-point cushion, 42-30, with Robles topping it with a jumper.

Consolacion then built its biggest lead of 21 points, 57-36, by putting up a brief scoring blitz with Paulo topping it with a jumper.

Mandaue managed to cut the deficit to 13, 44-57, heading into the fourth period.

However, Consolacion maintained their double-digit lead in the final period en route to clinching the series-tying victory.

Game 3 tomorrow is at 3:00 PM at the same venue at the Cordova Sports Complex.

Bukidnon 61, Davao Occidental 60

Meanwhile, the Bukidnon Cowboys shocked Davao Occidental Dreamers, 61-60, to force a deciding game three in their Best-of-Three finals series in the Mindanao leg which happened also today at the same venue.

Trailing by one point, 59-60, Laven Lloyd Uy scored the game winning jumper with 13 seconds left for Bukidnon. Davao Occidental had the chance to win the game but Rainer Maga missed his jumper.

Uy was one rebound away from tallying a double-double performance. He had 14 points, 9 boards, and 1 assist. Ivo Salarda also had 14 points to go with 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Raul Gentallan scored 16 points with 5 rebounds, and 1 assist for Bukidnon.

Marvin Samonte scored 16 points with 9 rebounds, and 1 assist in Davao Occidental’s losing effort. Jude Bagay had 13 points, while, Maga chipped in 11 markers.

Game 3 is also scheduled tomorrow at 1:00 PM.

/dbs