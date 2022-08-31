South Korea to end pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement for international arrivals

By: Reuters August 31,2022 - 01:20 PM
South Korea to end pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement for international arrivals

Workers wearing protective gear check passengers from overseas as they arrive at the Incheon International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Incheon, South Korea, December 28, 2020. REUTERS

SEOUL — South Korea will end the pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for travelers to the country starting on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

South Korea lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions in May, but has maintained some of the strictest border measures among major economies, requiring inbound travellers to present a negative coronavirus test result taken before departure.

Daily COVID infections in the country have been hovering around 100,000 in recent weeks after reaching more than 180,000 in mid-August.

RELATED STORIES

South Korea allows Filipinos to visit Jeju, Yangyang visa-free starting June 1

Cebu Province eyes ‘simplified’ travel bubble with China, Japan, S. Korea

More international flights from Cebu set to resume

International flights from Cebu may return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, international arrivals, pre-departure COVID-19 test, requirement, South Korea

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.