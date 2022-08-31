South Korea to end pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement for international arrivals
SEOUL — South Korea will end the pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for travelers to the country starting on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
South Korea lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions in May, but has maintained some of the strictest border measures among major economies, requiring inbound travellers to present a negative coronavirus test result taken before departure.
Daily COVID infections in the country have been hovering around 100,000 in recent weeks after reaching more than 180,000 in mid-August.
