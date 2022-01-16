Around 20K devotees on the streets during Fiesta Señor’s motorcade – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Nearly 20,000 devotees, who patiently waited for the arrival of Señor Sto. Niño, were recorded from its drop off in Basilica in Cebu City to Cordova town on Saturday, January 15.

Different police units from Cebu City, Talisay City, Mandaue City, and Cordova town, have provided their various estimates on the crowd influx during the mobile procession along with the visperas of the Fiesta Señor, January 15.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, chief of operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they estimated around 7,000 individuals, who waited along the streets bringing with them yellow and red flaglets and their image of the Holy Child.

Rafter said that the motorcade lasted for at least three hours as they started the mobile procession at past 6:40 p.m. already.

Rafter further said that they did not record any crimes or major incidents in line with the celebration within the conduct of the motorcade.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, for his part, said that they only estimated around a hundred of individuals who waited in the city to witness this year’s motorcade.

Caballes further said that the entire passing and stopover of the motorcade in the St Joseph the Worker Parish was peaceful.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Oriol, chief of the Mandaue City Police Office’s Traffic Enforcement Unit, said that they estimated about 10,000 devotees who waited along the route of the motorcade since it entered Mandaue City at past 8 p.m. on January 15.

He said that they did not face any problem with the entire motorcade because people were also very compliant with the measures that they had implemented.

On the other hand, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office has yet to disclose their estimated figures of devotees who waited along the streets during Saturday’s motorcade.

As it had its last stop at the Cordova town, Police Chief Master Sergeant Alex Noron of Cordova Police Station said that they also noted 2,500 individuals, who lined the roads of the town to welcome the arrival of the motorcade of the Señor Sto. Niño. Like any other police unit, Noron said they also had not recorded any problems during the activity.

The entire activity was solemn yet festive as people who waited in the route areas welcomed each stopover with shouts of praises and prayers.

/dbs

