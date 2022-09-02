PSL 21-U “Battle of Champions” starts tonight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Consolacion Sarok Weavers and the Davao Occidental Dreamers are all set for tonight’s Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U “Battle of Champions” at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The “Battle of Champions,” or the national championship series of the PSL 21-U features the regional champions Sarok Weavers (Visayas), Davao Occidental (Mindanao), and Pampanga Delta (Luzon).

In a press conference earlier at the Chambre Hotel in Mactan, both the Sarok Weavers and the Dreamers vowed to do their all to win the inaugural national title.

“We are in Cebu. We need to prove to the Cebuanos that we are their deserving Visayas leg champions,” said Sarok Weavers team manager and owner Mark Malazarte.

“We have been scouted by Davao and Pampanga, but we also scouted them. We already studied their plays, their tendencies. Nasa puso na lang talaga kung sino ang gusto manalo, yun ang mananalo. We have the advantage, that nandito tayo sa Cebu. not only the people from Consolacion, many will be there to support us.”

For the Dreamers’ head coach Jess Linus Evangelio, after they endured almost two months of being separated from their families, they are now one step closer to reaching another goal— winning the national crown.

“They have the homecourt advantage, but in the end, it’s all about how we control the situation. This championship series will be a test of character, and it’s all about how we focus on our goal,” said Evangelio.

Also present during the press conference were PSL top honchos commissioner Marc Pingris, head of basketball operations Leo Isaac, PSL president Rocky Chan and deputy commissioner Chelito Caro.

For Isaac, it’s been a long while since they’ve seen a tournament pitting champion teams from the three regions, making the national championship series exciting to watch for basketball fans.

“It’s been a while to see this kind of tournament wherein champion teams from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will figure in a battle of champions. Definitely, it’s going to be an exciting series and short lang, single round robin, top two teams to play in the finals to determine the national champions,” said Isaac.

The national championship series will have a single-round robin format wherein the top two teams will vie in the finals.

The Sarok Weavers and the Dreamers will provide the opening game thrill tonight at 8:00 PM at the Cebu City Sports Institute. /rcg

