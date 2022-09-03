Cebu City dad proposes penalties for refusal of funeral services due to unsettled fees

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Caring for the dead should never be made difficult.

A fine of at least P5, 000 and/or imprisonment ranging from six months to one year will be imposed on employees or officers of crematories, funeral and interment homes, and other similar businesses who to refuse to provide their services because of unsettled fees if the draft measure by Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon is approved into law.

Gealon said making the relatives of the dead sign a promissory note that would state the unpaid amount and when this would be settled in full should already be enough to guarantee payment.

Moreover, establishments who violate his ordinance risk the possible suspension of its business and sanitary permits for at least three months for the first offense, six months for the second offense, and the cancellation or revocation of said permits for the third offense.

All of these provisions are contained in a draft ordinance entitled “An ordinance prohibiting establishments engaged in rendering funeral, burial or interment, cremation, memorial, and other allied services from withholding their services on the ground of nonpayment of fees and other expenses and providing penalties therefor” which Gealon introduced to the City Council during their session on Wednesday, August 31.

His proposed measure was referred to the Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling for review.

The draft ordinance proposes to make it “unlawful” for establishments engaged in funeral, burial or interment, cremation, memorial, and other related services to refuse or to deny their services due to money concerns, especially if such refusal would “result in the delay of the burial or cremation of dead persons.”

As a guarantee for payment, a promissory note shall be secured either through a mortgage or by the guarantee of a co-maker, who will be “jointly and severally liable” with the bereaved family or next of kin of the deceased in the event that the obligation will remain unpaid.

Gealon said there is a need to pass his draft ordinance since it is a responsibility of government to prioritize the approval of measures that protect the right of people to human dignity and reduce social, economic, and political inequalities.

He added that it is also a responsibility of the Local Government Unit through its Sangguniang Panlungsod to pass measures for the regulation of these establishments that are operating within its jurisdiction.

RELATED STORIES

Amendment to ‘free coffin’ ordinance gets nod of Cebu City council committee

Bereaved families of COVID-19 victims can get burial assistance from Cebu City gov’t

Burial assistance for Lapu-Lapu’s indigent families increased to 10K

/dcb