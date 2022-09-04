‘Magic’ Mike Plania to face Ra’eese ‘The Beast’ Aleem in LA fight on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The fight is officially on between “Magic” Mike Plania and American Ra’eese “The Beast” Aleem on September 4, 2022 at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Plania and Aleem passed the official weigh-in yesterday, after they both tipped the weighing scales at 121.6-pounds.

Plania will challenge Allem, the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization (NABO) super bantamweight champion in the undercard of Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz main event heavyweight bout.

For the 25-year-old Plania, dethroning Aleem means that he will further elevate himself to the world rankings, particularly the No. 1 spot in the WBO super bantamweight division.

Plania was recently elevated from the No. 4 to the No. 2 spot in WBO’s rankings. He also improved in the International Boxing Federation’s (IBF) rankings from No. 5 to No. 4.

He gets closer to land a world title bout against another American, Stephen Fulton, who is also the current WBC world super bantamweight king; suppose he wins against Aleem.

Before setting his eyes on the world title, Plania must beat the undefeated 32-year-old Saleem of Muskegon, Michigan, who has a record of 19 wins and 12 knockouts.

Plania, who is from General Santos City, has a record of 26 wins with 13 knockouts and one defeat. He is currently riding on an 11-fight winning streak, mostly earned in the United States.

Plania’s most recent victory was against Ricardo Nunez of Mexico last November 11, 2021, at the Manual Artime Community Center in Miami. He knocked out Nunez in the first round of the eight-rounder bout.

Aleem’s most recent bout was against Eduardo Baez of Mexico, where he escaped with a majority decision victory to clinch the WBO NABO super bantamweight title.

RELATED STORIES

Plania to test his boxing ‘magic’ in bid to take WBA interim super bantam belt

Plania of Sanman Boxing, Nuñez set to fight in 8-round bout in Florida

Plania TKOs Panamanian foe in 1st round of non-title bout in Florida

/dcb