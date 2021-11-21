Plania TKOs Panamanian foe in 1st round of non-title bout in Florida

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mike “Magic” Plania needed only one round to win against Panamanian Ricardo Nuñez in their non-title bout in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, November 20, 2021 (November 21, 2021 Manila Time).

Plania, one of Sanman Boxing Gym’s brightest prospects scored a technical knockout victory against Nuñez at 2:41 mark of the first round. al The 24-year-old General Santos City native overwhelmed Nuñez with a flurry of combinations that mostly found its target.

It all started when Plania hit Nuñez with a counter right overhand that staggered the latter.

Sensing the victory, Plania unleashed combinations that forced Nuñez to defend himself, but most of the punches went in and hit him badly.

The referee had seen enough when Nuñez didn’t counter Plania’s punches anymore and decided to stop the bout, awarding the latter with a TKO victory.

With the impressive win, Plania, also the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) North American super bantamweight champion improved his record to 26 wins 13 knockouts and one defeat.

Plania also extended his winning streak to 11 fights since 2018.

Most importantly, Plania ended Sanman Boxing gym’s back-to-back losses after John Vincent Moralde and Mark Vincent Bernaldez’s knockout losses in their respective bouts earlier this month.

Nuñez, a former world title challenger suffered his 12th defeat with 29 wins and 23 knockouts.

Photo caption: Mike Plania raises his hands after beating Ricardo Nuñez of Panama via first round TKO. | Screen grab from the fight’s live streaming.

