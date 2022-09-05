Kryz Uy, Slater Young’s 2-year-old son positive for COVID-19 for second time

Kryz Uy and Slater Young’s eldest son Scott Knoa has contracted the novel coronavirus again, several months since his bout with the disease last February.

The couple decided to have Scott tested for COVID-19 after their two house helpers, who were always with the kid and his brother Sevi, tested positive for the virus, as per a vlog on Uy’s YouTube channel yesterday, Sept. 4.

“Yaya Marleen said that she wasn’t feeling well. She didn’t leave the room since this morning, so we decided to check up on her and she said that she was having a fever and sore throat,” she said. “We decided to swab her and she turned out to be positive.”

“We decided to swab everybody in the house just to be sure because we do have kids here at home… It turns out that yaya Doreen is also positive,” the lifestyle vlogger added.

Before Scott’s results came out, Uy was checking her son’s temperature and observing him as he already had colds, one of the disease’s symptoms.

“Naka-mask na ako (I am already wearing a mask) because we tested Scottie — and turns out he’s positive,” she stated. “I consulted my pedia and my pedia said that, ‘As much as you can, isolate yourself and Sevi from Scott,’ but that’s super impossible because Scott will cry if I’m not in his immediate vicinity.”

While Uy did not immediately state if she and Young took COVID-19 tests, she stressed that she already treats herself as if she is positive because she had a direct contact with Scott.

Last February, Scott tested positive for the virus amid everyone in their house testing negative. Meanwhile, his younger brother Sevi recently underwent surgery for inguinal hernia. JB

