HUDO: 14 families taking shelter in old Mandaue public market building sent home

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Families, who were taking shelter at the old public market building in Barangay Centro in Mandaue City, were sent home on Monday, September 5.

Personnel from the city’s Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO) also destroyed the old stalls that they occupy inside the abandoned market building that is located at the back of the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

HUDO Demolition Team Head Cesar Ylanan said they asked a total of 14 families to return to their places of origin in Barangay Soong in Lapu-Lapu City, and Barangays Cambaro and Looc of Mandaue City.

Ylanan said these families were exposed to danger since the old market was badly damaged by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit Cebu and Bohol province on October 15, 2013.

“Kaayuhan man sad ni nila nga dili sila madisgrasya dinhi nga pull-out sila. Maabut niya ang panahon nga malusbo ni (market) dili nato matag-an,” he said.

It was already the second time that they sent market occupants home. The first one was in 2019.

Simion Ribada, who is originally from Bantayan Island and one of the informal settlers living inside the old market, is very worried for his family and their livelihood.

Ribada said selling cigarettes along the streets in Mandaue City was his livelihood. Ribada was living in Mandaue City for three years now.

His family transferred to the city thinking that they might earn more.

Ylanan said a Janitorial and Security Office (JASO) personnel would be stationed at the old market to monitor and ensure that no informal sellers would live inside the old establishment.

/dbs