Fire hits ABS-CBN compound

MANILA, Philippines – An electrical fire struck the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on Tuesday morning, causing ANC and Teleradyo to temporarily halt its broadcasting operations.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire reached the first alarm before it was declared out around 8:39 a.m.

ANC and TeleRadyo, in separate tweets, said they are temporarily suspending their respective programs due to the blaze.

NOW on ANC: @mikenavallo and Nikki De Guzman give you the #ANCRundown of the news you need to know today. WATCH: https://t.co/UhmRLxkXNx pic.twitter.com/kGR11tKin9 — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) September 5, 2022

JUST IN: Pansamantalang sinuspende ang mga programa ng TeleRadyo matapos sumiklab ang sunog sa isang gusali sa ABS-CBN compound ngayong Martes ng umaga. Abangan ang karagdagang detalye sa https://t.co/LWubTKbBRw. pic.twitter.com/4fIUUNUYaA — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) September 5, 2022

ABS-CBN journalist Jeff Canoy also took to Twitter to share that they had to abruptly end their early morning news program as they needed to evacuate after the smoke alarms went off in the main building.

The Bureau of Fire Protection has yet to share details about the incident.

RELATED STORIES

ABS-CBN ‘exploring various partnership opportunities’

ABS-CBN Cebu wraps up after three decades of public service

Billionaire Manny Villar to become next media tycoon after taking over ABS-CBN frequencies