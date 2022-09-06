Fire hits ABS-CBN compound

By: Beatrice Pinlac - Inquirer.net | September 06,2022 - 10:46 AM
ABS-CBN compound

FILE PHOTO Facade of ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center on Sgt. Esguerra Street in Quezon City. INQUIRER file photo / EDWIN BACASMAS

MANILA, Philippines – An electrical fire struck the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on Tuesday morning, causing ANC and Teleradyo to temporarily halt its broadcasting operations.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire reached the first alarm before it was declared out around 8:39 a.m.

ANC and TeleRadyo, in separate tweets, said they are temporarily suspending their respective programs due to the blaze.

ABS-CBN journalist Jeff Canoy also took to Twitter to share that they had to abruptly end their early morning news program as they needed to evacuate after the smoke alarms went off in the main building.

The Bureau of Fire Protection has yet to share details about the incident.

