Deniece Cornejo hindi iuurong ang rape case laban kay Vhong Navarro: Laban kung laban, wala nang atrasan

HINDI iuurong ng model at dating aspiring actress na si Deniece Cornejo ang kasong rape laban sa TV host-comedian na si Vhong Navarro.

Talagang tutuluyan daw ng kampo ni Deniece ang komedyante at wala itong planong makipag-ayos sa isinampang rape case sa korte.

Ayon sa legal counsel ng dalaga na si Atty. Ferdinand Topacio ilalaban ng kanyang kliyente ang kaso at handang-handa nang makipagtuos kay Vhong sa ngalan ng hustisya.

Natanong namin si Atty. Ferdinand sa pakikipagchikahan niya sa ilang members ng entertainment press kahapon kung may posibilidad bang iurong ni Deniece ang kasong panggagahasa laban kay Vhong.

Sagot ng abogado, “Well, I do not know, but as of now, based on my latest conversation with her over the phone, she’s determined to see this thing through.”

Kumusta na ba si Deniece ngayon,

“She’s okay, she’s in good spirits. Sabi niya, she has placed her faith in the Lord and the Lord has delivered her and vindicated her.

“She feels vindicated kasi nga grabe ang paninira ng puri na ginawa kay Miss Deniece Cornejo,” kwento pa ni Atty. Topacio.

Nang tanungin kung may nagtangkang kumausap sa kanila mula sa kampo ni Vhong, “Walang nag-reach out, wala eh. Even when they reach out, what are they going to reach out for? Mababago ba nila ‘yung nangyari? Hindi naman, eh. Eight years namin hinintay bago maiipit pa sa raffle (ng kaso sa korte)? ‘Wag naman, please naman.”

Ayon pa kay Atty. Topacio, ngayon lang uli nabubuong muli ang buhay ni Deniece matapos ang kontrobersyal na kaso nila ni Vhong na nagsimula pa noong 2014.

Nang tanungin ang abogado at film producer, kung mag-aartista pa ba si Deniece, “Parang ayaw na niya, eh. I think she’s happy where she is. Nakatapos siya ng mga kurso and she has placed her life in the service of the Lord.”

Samantala, nagbahagi rin si Atty. Topacio ng ilang detalye para sa pelikula nilang “Mamasapano” na ipinrodyus ng kanyang production company Borracho Films.

Excited na nga si Atty. Topacio na finally ay maipalalabas na sa mga sinehan ang “Mamasapano” sa October or November (bago ang 2022 Manila Film Festival).

Ang “Mamasapano” ay tungkol sa SAF 44 soldiers na na-massacre sa Mamasapano, Maguindanao noong 2015. Pinagbibidahan ito ni Edu Manzano, Aljur Abrenica, Kate Brios, Allan Paule, Myrtle Sarrosa, JC de Vera, Ritz Azul, Mikey Arroyo, Claudine Barretto at marami pang iba, mula sa direksyon nina Lester Dimaranan at Law Fajardo.

RELATED STORIES

Prosecutors file rape case vs Vhong Navarro

CA orders rape charges vs Vhong Navarro

Connecting the dots in the Vhong Navarro case