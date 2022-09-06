Cebu province: Police to intensify monitoring groups operating during ‘ber’ months

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu province are intensifying their monitoring of groups that might take advantage of the ‘ber’ months when most of the Cebuanos are expected to be outside their homes.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that they would continue their intelligence monitoring on groups such as members of ‘Salisi’ gang operating and taking advantage in the province.

Sucalit admitted that they had received reports of snatching and robbery incidents in the province, but most of these were already solved.

Sucalit said that they had no adjustment in their existing security measures but all the station chiefs were already directed to intensify their information gathering, especially on criminals involved in thievery and robbery, since they also had records of those notorious ones operating in the province.

“I know nga ang mga grupo is mo perpetrate, especially on ber months. Constant atoang coordination sa other units para mamonitor ang mga grupo… Before namonitor man gud na nato nga naay mga grupo gyud nga muanhi sa mga malls, manglaslas og bags, manguot, and so on,” Sucalit said.

(I know that there are groups who would take advantage, especially on the ber months. We are constantly coordinating with other units to monitor these groups…Before, we had monitored that there were really groups, who would come to the malls, to slash bags, pick pockets and so on.)

Sucalit added that they had anticipated this since they also recorded the presence of these groups in the past years during the ‘ber’ months.

He also further discouraged the public to bring or wear their valuables when in public areas.

“Isure ang bag nga naa sa atubangan, dili’s likod kay maprone sa laslas. Again, if di ka observant, malutsan gyud ka,” he added.

(Make sure that your bag is in front of you, and not at the back because that is prone to be slashed. Again, if you are not observant, you will be victimized.)

ALSO READ

3 ‘Salisi Gang’ members from Tondo nabbed in Cebu City

Salisi gang member, drug peddler nabbed in separate police operations

PNP sounds alarm on crimes vs students

/dbs