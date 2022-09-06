Man found dead, wrapped in hammock, in Leyte town

CEBU CITY, Philippines – When Marlon Batis called his live-in partner last Monday, September 5, it would be their last conversation.

Batis did not make it home in Brgy. Wague, Leyte town in Leyte after he was found dead in the neighboring municipality of Villaba on Tuesday, September 6.

Police Corporal Jaime Dagandan Jr. from the Villaba Police Station confirmed that Batis’ corpse was found along the road in Eskina Libagong, wrapped with his hammock and placed beside his motorcycle.

Dagandan said the victim bore gunshot wounds on his head and on his upper torso.

Charita Rostata, Batis’ live-in partner, said the victim went out last Sunday, September 4 when his boss called him to work.

His boss makes a living by buying and selling horses, said Rostata.

She added that Batis was able to call her again on Monday, September 5 to tell her he could not return home yet, due to unfinished work, but that would turn out to be their last conversation.

Further investigations are still being conducted to identify the victim’s killers.

RELATED STORIES

Newborn baby found outside church in Tabango, Leyte

Naga City, Cebu donates P500,000 cash to Agaton-stricken areas in Leyte

10 dead in stabbing rampage in remote Canada communities

Person found dead in Carmen identified

/dbs